Man dead after being hit by car in Brighton Heights; police say vehicle fled the scene

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Davis and Massachusetts avenues around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an injured person lying in the middle of the road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man with a significant head injury. Medics transported him to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that the man’s injuries are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

No vehicle remained on the scene of the crash, public safety officials said.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives were called and the investigation is ongoing.

