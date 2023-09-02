Man dies in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Salem Township Friday night.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, the crash happened on State Route 119 around 9:15 p.m. The operator, identified as William Rager, 44, failed to negotiate a curve. He then hit a drainage culvert and utility pole guy wire before losing control of the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the science by the deputy coroner.

The coroner says Rager was not using a helmet at the time of the crash.

Additional information may be released by State police at a later time.

