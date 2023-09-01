Local

SKYLIGHTS 2023: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI Skylights (Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2023 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.

Click HERE for complete Skylights coverage

Here are the games we’re covering Friday on Skylights:

  • Armstrong at Aliquippa
  • Central Valley at Avonworth 
  • North Hills at Upper St. Clair
  • Franklin Regional at Latrobe

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group

”Thursday

Most Read