Surveillance video shows moments shots fired in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Surveillance video obtained by Channel 11 shows the chaotic moments when shots were fired in a deadly shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened on Smithfield Street near Sixth Avenue at around 10:38 p.m. Thursday. One person was killed and two others were injured.

Pittsburgh police said an officer working at Mellon Square Park heard the shots.

As it appears in the video, there were a lot of people in the area at the time the shooting happened.

On Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m., see the video, which shows the moments leading up to the shooting and people rushing to help one of the victims. And hear from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the Pittsburgh police chief about what is being done moving forward.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group