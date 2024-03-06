Man facing DUI charges in wrong-way crash in South Park

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing DUI charges after a crash involving a car and two motorcycles in South Park Township on Monday evening.

The criminal complaint said officers responded to a crash involved at least one car and two motorcycles near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, a man on crutches told responding officers he was driving a Nissan Altima and wasn’t injured. He was later identified as Dominic Accamando.

A man who was driving behind the motorcycles told police he was going northbound on Brownsville Road when he saw saw headlights coming from a car going the wrong way. He also said the Nissan was going faster than the speed limit and passing the car in the southbound lane.

The witness told officers both motorcycles, which were around 50 or 60 feet in front of him, swerved around the Nissan. Less than two seconds later, the witness said the Nissan hit his car, even though he also swerved out of the way.

The witness also claimed the Nissan kept going the wrong way until he lost sight of it around the bend, the complaint said.

The motorcyclists were found down the road. One rider complained of severe pain in his left arm and said he swerved to the right but was still hit by the Nissan. He was taken to the hospital.

The motorcyclist who swerved left also told police she was hit in the knee. She complained of pain but refused medical attention. When she got home, she complained of severe pain in her head, neck and right leg and requested an ambulance.

Officers who spoke with Accamando said they immediately smelled alcohol on his person and breath. They also noticed signs of intoxication while speaking with him, the complaint said. He told police he was coming from Mount Oliver, where he drank three to four 12 ounce bottle of Iron City beer.

Accamando is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless driving, meeting vehicle proceeding in the opposite direction and passing in a no passing zone. He was charged via summons.

