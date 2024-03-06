Woman attacked by bear in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was attacked by a bear in Butler Township on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Bellefield Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11.

Police Chief John Hays said the woman was trying to get a mother bear and three cubs away from her dog when she was attacked.

The woman was bitten in the back of the head and on both arms. She was taken to a local hospital.

We’re working to get an update on the woman’s condition.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission euthanized the mother bear and is working to round up the three cubs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group