Man found dead after motorcycle crash in Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was found dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said that Alexander Adams, 32, was driving his motorcycle in the 900 block of Baker Road in Cecil Township when he lost control, traveled down an embankment and ended up in the yard of a home.

Family members searching for Adams found the wreck around 8:30 a.m. Monday, and called 911.

Warco said that Adams was not wearing a helmet.

Cecil Township Police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group