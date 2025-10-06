Local

Man found dead after motorcycle crash in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police Lights (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was found dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said that Alexander Adams, 32, was driving his motorcycle in the 900 block of Baker Road in Cecil Township when he lost control, traveled down an embankment and ended up in the yard of a home.

Family members searching for Adams found the wreck around 8:30 a.m. Monday, and called 911.

Warco said that Adams was not wearing a helmet.

Cecil Township Police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read