Man found dead inside trash receptacle in Butler, another man facing charges

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he put another man’s body inside a trash receptacle in Butler.

City of Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neil said officers were called to the 200 block of North Main Street on Monday for reports of a possible dead person inside an apartment building.

A resident gave officers permission to search their unit, where police said they found a body concealed inside a trash receptacle.

Chief O’Neil identified the resident as Cavell Watkins, 64. Police said Watkins indicated that the victim died from a drug overdose and later admitted to placing the man inside the trash receptacle.

Investigators believe the body had been in the trash receptacle for several days.

Watkins was taken to the Butler County Prison. He is charged with felony delivery of narcotics and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse.

Investigators are withholding the victim’s name at this time as the investigation continues. An autopsy has been performed.

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