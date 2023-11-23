Man hurt in Butler shooting, police say

BUTLER, Pa. — A man was injured in a shooting in Butler on Wednesday.

Police responded to East Penn Street at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a possible burglary.

Once on scene, first responders found a 42-year-old man who was shot in the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police searched the area and found a loaded gun, but said they did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-287-7743 ext. 220.

