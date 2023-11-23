Man shot, killed in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Stowe Township on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Benwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on 11 at 11 and WPXI.com.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in his upper body. His identity has not been released.

Allegheny County Police confirmed to Channel 11 that this is a homicide investigation.

