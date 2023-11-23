Man arrested after thousands of stamp bags, suspected heroin & fentanyl found inside Sewickley home

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Police say they found thousands of stamp bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl inside a Sewickley home.

Sewickley police officers and agents with the state Attorney General’s office prepared for the drug bust for months.

“They worked tirelessly, sometimes coming in on their off time to do surveillance until they got the information that they needed to get a search warrant,” Sewickley Police Chief David Mazza said.

When police raided the apartment, they found drugs, cash, and guns inside Jeffrey West’s unit. The total street value of the items came to $50,000.

Officers immediately took West into custody.

“As far as what type of an impact that seizure had, in the big scheme of things… not much. It’s so common. But in Sewickley, in a one-square-mile area, it is substantial,” Mazza explained.

West was the focus of their investigation after the department started receiving multiple calls for overdoses near his apartment.

“There were numerous medical calls around the home in the area,” Mazza said. “That turned out to be nonfatal overdoses or someone who was under the influence who had lost consciousness. That’s unusual for the area, and it didn’t take us long to focus on Jeffrey West.”

Jordan Seiler lives near the apartment and was surprised to hear of such a large bust so close to home.

“I would have never expected that some of my neighbors would be part of something so big and surprising,” Seiler said.

Chief Mazza told us — drugs don’t discriminate.

“They’re in every neighborhood, in every school, they re everywhere. The stereotypical perception of drugs being in the inner city is just simply not true,” Mazza said.

West could be facing more charges in the future.

