Man killed, another injured in crash along Route 51 in Beaver County

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and another is injured after a crash in Beaver County late Monday night.

The crash happened along Route 51 near Agway Drive in Darlington Township around 11:43 p.m.

State police said Anthony Pantaleo, 58, of Monaca, lost control of his vehicle. The car went off the roadway and struck a fence, gas meter and an embankment before overturning.

Pantaleo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a suspected serious injury.

State police said neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

