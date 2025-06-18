Man killed in crash in Bullskin Township

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Bullskin Township.
Fayette County dispatchers said crews were called to Englishman Hill Road after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Coroner Bob Baker said John Germas, 38, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
