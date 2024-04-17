Local

Man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Washington Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Washington Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Greensburg Road (state Route 366) between state Route 66 and Beech Road just after 9:45 a.m.

Andrew Malarkey, 37, was driving east on state Route 366 when he crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer, the Westmoreland County coroner’s office said.

Malarkey was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled accidental.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

