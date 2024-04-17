High-speed police chase that started in Oakland ends in Ohio

A high-speed police chase that started in Pittsburgh Tuesday night ended with the car involved being found in Ohio.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has more on this developing story through 7 a.m. on 11 News.

The pursuit started in Oakland and continued onto the Parkway North to the Turnpike, then to the Ohio line.

There were several police cars involved in the pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.

At this point, we don’t know why police were chasing the car.

State troopers in Ohio lost sight of the car, which was later found abandoned in Portage County, Ohio.

We’ve reached out to police for more information.

