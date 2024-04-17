Local

Coroner called to Beaver Falls incident

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

First responders were called to the 1000 block of 10th Avenue in Beaver Falls just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The coroner is on the scene of an incident in Beaver Falls where there is a heavy police presence.

First responders were called to the 1000 block of 10th Avenue just after 6 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the street blocked off by police tape.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

