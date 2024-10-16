Man beaten unconscious by group of teens in Downtown Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man says he was beaten unconscious by a group of kids in Downtown Pittsburgh at the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue.

The 37-year-old victim said he was left with a concussion, two swollen eyes, a bruised forehead and a busted lip.

“I could have died from the injuries that were sustained, I literally could have died,” Joshua, the victim, said.

Police said those injuries happened when a group of about eight or more teenagers attacked him.

“My right eye was swollen shut, my left eye was beginning to swell shut, and my tooth was knocked loose,” Joshua said.

He told us that his younger brother attends a school downtown, and shared with him that a group of kids had stolen his phone and money.

“They keep messing with my brother,” he said.

He had hoped when he confronted the kids that they would return the phone to him, but he said he immediately realized that wouldn’t be the case.

Police were able to arrest two of the suspects. They appeared in court on Wednesday, but the other teens involved have not been identified.

“They are increasing their patrol, but they need more officers on the street.”

Joshua credits the police with breaking up the fight and possibly saving his life but said the judicial system must do their part too.

“Nothing is happening to these kids,” he said.

He said the teens need to stay behind bars and be held accountable for their actions.

“They need to stay behind bars they don’t need to keep being released on the street, they feel invincible,” he said.

The next court hearing is set for Oct. 23.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information or video of the incident to contact them immediately.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group