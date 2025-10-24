Man shot after argument in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood on Friday.

Public safety officials say first responders were called to the 200 block of East End Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an argument followed by shots fired.

An update came in shortly afterward of a man who’d been shot.

Officers arrived in the 700 block of Brashear Street to find a man who’d been shot in the chin and back. He was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation on the street between the victim and two other men before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Blocks away, Shady Side Junior Academy students, faculty and staff sheltered in place in response to the incident, school officials say.

