Man traveling to every NFL stadium on a bicycle makes his stop in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man on a mission to visit every NFL stadium by bike made his stop at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday.

Bond Almand is an ultra-cyclist who’s carrying this past year’s Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl game ball from Miami to Seattle to be there for their opening game on Sept. 9.

He told Channel 11 that half the fun is all the people he’s met along the way.

“Cycling and traveling by bike is a great way to break out of those bubbles and meet really interesting people at the stadiums and all those small towns in between the stadiums as well,” Almand said.

He stopped at Steelers training camp in the morning, too.

After Pittsburgh, he began traveling to Cleveland and will head to Detroit next.

That first game in Seattle will air on Channel 11.

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