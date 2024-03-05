Man wanted in Florida homicide arrested during drug investigation at downtown Pittsburgh business

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted for a Florida homicide was arrested during an investigation at a downtown Pittsburgh smoke shop.

Pittsburgh police say detectives executed two search warrants on Tuesday, in connection to the operation of the Smoking Stars Smoke Shop in Market Square. Police say these searches happened because of multiple complaints about the business owners.

One search was at a hotel on Park Lane Drive, which is near the airport, and is where Shelly Omaire Duberry, 38, an owner of Smoking Stars lived. She was arrested for possession of marijuana and delivery of marijuana.

A second search was conducted at the Market Street business and is where Danitto Simpson, 28, was arrested. Pittsburgh police say he was wanted on two warrants: one for a September 2023 homicide in Daytona Beach, and another for an aggravated assault on a pregnant woman.

Simpson was living and working at Smoking Stars. Police say the Jamaican national was living in here on an expired Visa.

Police say Duberry will face additional charges for the search at the store because a stolen gun and “large quantities” of marijuana and THC products were found.

Both Simpson and Duberry are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

