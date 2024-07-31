Local

Man who shot 16-year-old girl in Uniontown sentenced

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a teenager in Uniontown last year has been sentenced.

Nathan Glasscock, 37, was sentenced to 40-80 years on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried and burglary in June.

Glasscock shot a 16-year-old girl, allegedly his ex-girlfriend, in the head in November. Police said he was trying to shoot her grandmother because he was angry she was keeping the teenager away from him. The girl reportedly stepped in front of her grandmother when Glasscock pulled the trigger.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele says the girl still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

