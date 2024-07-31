Crews respond to hangar on fire at Rostraver Airport

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A hangar caught fire at Rostraver Airport Wednesday.

Westmoreland County dispatch said the call for the fire came in just after 9:40 a.m.

There’s no word on if there are any injuries or if there were any airplanes inside the hangar.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

