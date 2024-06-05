Man pleads guilty to shooting teenage ex-girlfriend in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A West Virginia man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a teenager in Uniontown last year.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 11 that Nathan Glasscock, 37, pleaded guilty on charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried and burglary.’

Glasscock shot his allegedly ex-girlfriend, a 16-year-old girl, in the head in November. Police said he was trying to shoot her grandmother because he was angry she was keeping the teenager away from him.

Police said Glasscock forced his way into the house and shot the teenager, who stepped in front of her grandmother. The family later told Channel 11 that the girl was 10 feet away from her grandmother when Glasscock pulled the trigger.

The victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was last listed in critical but stable condition.

The District Attorney’s Office said Glasscock rejected a plea offer and will be sentenced at the mercy of the court.

Glasscock’s sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

