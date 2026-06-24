4-year-old shot inside Rankin home, police say

BRADDOCK, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a child was shot in Rankin.

The Allegheny County Police Department says officers were called to Children’s Hospital around 9:30 a.m. to investigate an incident where a 4-year-old was shot.

Detectives say information gathered so far indicates the child was shot inside a home on the 100 block of Rankin Boulevard on Tuesday.

Everyone involved with the incident has been identified, and ACPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Still, anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the county tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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