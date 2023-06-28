Many loan borrowers closely watching how student debt plan plays out in Supreme Court

PITTSBURGH — All eyes are on the Supreme Court this week as justices weigh some major decisions, including President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

“Four degrees, lots of loans needed to be taken out to pay for all of that,” said nurse practitioner Laura Heltman who’s working on her post-masters certificate at Pitt.

If the court rules in favor of the program, most qualified borrowers would get up to $10,000 in debt relief. Some borrowers would get as much as $20,000.

Pitt college student Dayquon Henderson is closely watching how the student debt plan plays out in the Supreme Court.

“It definitely has been hard for me to be a student and worry about money,” Henderson said.

Henderson graduates in the fall and believes he’ll have to repay more than $100,000 in student loans. He said the debt relief program would help him out a lot, including his mom who he said raised him on her own.

With the more than three-year-pandemic pause on student loans set to expire on September 1, some borrowers, who are already struggling to keep up, are worried about yet another expense.

“It’s a lot of money each month I’m paying for these loans that could otherwise be used for, everything is more expensive now than it ever has been, housing and just cost of living has gone up over the years,” Heltman said.

Many are staying hopeful.

“It does worry me about how I’m going to take care of myself and taking care of my student loans but if we can find a way to help us mitigate that cost, and I believe they can,” Henderson said.

According to the White House, as many as 43 million eligible borrowers could benefit from the plan.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group