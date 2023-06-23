Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pull up a lawn chair, it’s time for fireworks!

The 4th of July is less than a month away and many communities around Western Pennsylvania have already announced when they’ll be holding their annual fireworks displays.

Because Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, communities are holding their shows on several different days of the week.

If you’d like us to include an event in your area, email us at content@wpxi.com. Please send the information along with a link to the official posting/information.

If you can’t make it to a fireworks display near you, you can watch the City of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day Fireworks EXCLUSIVELY on Channel 11 at 9:35 p.m. on July 4th!





Allegheny County

City of Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration returns this year to Point State Park. Festivities go from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks happening at 9:35 p.m. You can CLICK HERE for full details on the city celebration.

Municipality of Bethel Park

The Bethel Park Summer Spectacular will be June 30 with fireworks beginning at 9:40 p.m. Click here for a list of suggested viewing locations.

Dormont Borough

Dormont Day 2023 will be Tuesday, July 4 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Dormont Pool Parking Lot and Hillside. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Findlay Township

The Findlay Township Independence Day celebration will be held July 3, with fireworks at the Recreations and Sports Complex at 9:30 p.m.

Franklin Park Borough

The Festival in the Park Bicentennial Edition will be July 24 at Blueberry Hill Park. Events being at 4 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. More details can be found here.

Hampton Township

Hampton Community Day will be Monday, July 3 and will feature fireworks that evening.

Leetsdale Borough

Leetsdale will have a parade, food trucks, live music, and fireworks on the 4th of July. More details can be found here.

Moon Township

The Moon Township 4th of July Celebration will be held at Moon Park on July 4 starting at 4 p.m. and fireworks capping the night off at 10 p.m.

Mount Lebanon Township

The all day celebration will begin at noon on July 4 at Mt. Lebanon Park. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9 p.m. More details can be found here.

Ohio Township

Fireworks in Ohio Township will be a few weeks after the 4th on July 22 during the annual community day. Details on that event are here.

Pine Township

Pine Township Community Day will be held July 15 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will include fireworks at the end of the night!

Ross Township

The Ross Township Independence Day Celebration will be July 2 with activities all day. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at 1000 Ross Municipal Drive.

Scott Township

Fireworks will take place on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Scott Park.

South Fayette Township and Upper St. Clair Township

The joint fireworks presentation will be held on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. in Fairview Park. There will be limited parking in the park and additional parking will be at Boyce Mayview Park.





Beaver County

BOOM! on the Bridge

The huge community event in Beaver is on Saturday, June 24 from 3-10 p.m. It will feature artists, beer gardens, local food purveyors and food trucks and music. Headlining this year is the country music duo Big & Rich. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Hopewell Township

The Hopewell Park Fest Community Day will be July 8 from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Hopewell Township Community Park. Fireworks will cap the celebration at the end of the night.





Butler County

Big Butler Fair

This year’s Big Butler Fair runs from June 30-July 8 at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. Fireworks on July 4th will start shortly after dusk. More info on the entire fair can be found HERE.

Evans City

The Evans City 4th of July Fireworks will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 9 p.m.

Zelienople Borough

The Zelienople 4th of July celebrations include at parade, 5K, live music, and more! Fireworks will be at dusk (approximately 10:00 p.m.) at Zelienople Community Park on the 4th of July. Full details can be found HERE.





Fayette County

Connellsville

Red, White and Boom will be held on Saturday, July 1 on Arch Street starting at 3 p.m. The event will include food, music, vendors, beer and more. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Uniontown

The City of Uniontown Founding Day is taking place on July 1st and 2nd. Fireworks will take place on July 2nd around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are best viewed in the vicinity of the Uniontown Mall. For more information, click here.





Greene County

Waynesburg

Waynesburg’s 2023 July 4th Celebration takes place on July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day will include fun festivities, music and a firework show, which is scheduled to start around 9:30 p.m.





Indiana County

Indiana

Indiana’s Star Spangled Celebration at Mack Park Fairgrounds is happening on Tuesday, July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food vendors, craft & vendor show, kids zone, basket raffle, wine & beer garden, music, a veterans salute and fireworks are all part of the big day.





Lawrence County

Ellwood City

The Ellwood City Festival takes place July 30 through July 2. Enjoy crafts, children’s activities, food booths, art exhibitions, entertainment and closing fireworks on July 2.

New Castle

The Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival will be held on July 29 from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown New Castle. In addition to fireworks at dusk, there will be performers, food trucks, live music and more.

New Wilmington

Westminster College’s annual Independence Day celebration will feature a free concert and fireworks on July 3. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.





Mercer County

Sharon

The Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube and the Chestnut Street Parking Lot. Festivities will include live music, food trucks, kids activities and a night market, as well as fireworks.





Washington County

Canonsburg

The Canonsburg 4th of July Celebration is an all day affair with a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. CLICK HERE for a full list of details.

City of Washington

Spark at the Park returns for an afternoon of activities, live music, and fireworks at Washington Park and Pool at 9:40 p.m.





Westmoreland County

Idlewild and Soak Zone

Idlewild and Soak Zone will have a special fireworks display on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Latrobe

Fireworks will cap off the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration at 9:45 p.m. More details can be found on their Facebook page HERE.

Mount Pleasant Borough

Party in the Park will be held on July 3 with fireworks capping off the evening at 10:00 p.m. at Veterans Park.









If you’d like us to include an event in your area, email us at content@wpxi.com. Please send the information along with a link to the official posting/information.





UPMC doctors, Allegheny County Bomb Squad remind public of fireworks, summer safety best practices













©2023 Cox Media Group