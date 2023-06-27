The Clarks to headline Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration

PITTSBURGH — Hometown rockers The Clarks will headline Pittsburgh’s 2023 Independence Day Celebration on July 4.

The Clarks, a fixture in western Pennsylvania’s music scene for over 30 years, will take the Trulieve Main Stage at 8 p.m., capping off over four hours of performances across three stages at this year’s festivities.

The rock band will be supported on the Main Stage at Point State Park by Full Spectrum, an eight-piece rock ensemble of the United States Air Force Heritage Band, and additional opening acts from the Pittsburgh-area Kenny Stockard and Stone Throwers before the night concludes with a fireworks display.

A new stage location on Liberty Avenue will feature Byron Nash & Jacquea Mae of the group Nash.v.ill and Jay Constable. The Great Lawn Stage on the City’s North Shore will host Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers, Billy Price Band, and Let’s Groove Tonight, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and include a C-17 flyover, interactive military display, hot air balloon, an all-new sensory-inclusive area and children’s activities featuring face painting and caricatures, with live performances on each stage throughout the day before fireworks at 9:35 p.m. conclude the evening.

Viewers who can’t make it downtown can watch the fireworks from home live on WPXI.

The full entertainment lineup can be found by visiting pittsburghpa.gov/july4.

