Marshall Township home damaged by massive fire

A house in Marshall Township was damaged in a fire Wednesday night.

Allegheny County 911 said the fire started in the 400 block of McKean Drive just before 9 p.m.

Wexford Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook said crews were able to prevent the fire from extending into the living space of the house.

Crews battled the blaze for around three hours, the fire company said.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the fire.

