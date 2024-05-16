FRIDAY AM: Things you can do to protect yourself from bank fraud

Criminals are constantly coming up with new ways to get inside your wallet, including the use of artificial intelligence.

One small business owner is out almost $2,000 after criminals sold her an insurance policy that did not exist.

On Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m., consumer adviser Clark Howard breaks down the warning signs she missed and what you need to know to spot the fraud.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group