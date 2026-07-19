Mason McCormick expected to play new position in 2026

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Steelers have a potential All-Pro center in Zach Frazier and two young rising offensive linemen in guard Mason McCormick and tackle Troy Fautanu.

McCormick and Fautanu are both expected to move to the left side this season, so the right side still needs to be ironed out.

Guard Spencer Anderson and tackle Dylan Cook are the favorites to land starting roles on the right side. Both played well in 2025.

First-round pick tackle Max Iheanachor and veteran guard Brock Hoffman are also in the mix to be starters.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group