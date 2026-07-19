LIVE UPDATES: SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS pass through the Western Pennsylvania region

A wave of severe storms is passing through our area. Here’s everything you need to know.

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this evening with a Severe T-storm Watch in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 p.m. tonight. In addition to damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, heavy rain can lead to localized flooding.

Less humid air will move in late tonight and Sunday, offering a much more pleasant feel to the air. Skies can again get smoky, but it won’t be nearly as thick as what we had in the last few days.

Another surge in humidity and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday with the next cold front. Behind that, our weather will turn seasonably cool for a change with highs only in the 70s for the middle of next week.

LATEST WARNINGS AND LIVE UPDATES

UPDATE 8:29 p.m.

Fans are allowed to return to their spots at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

UPDATE 8:06 p.m.

Kennywood Park is postponing its drone show and closing at 8:30 p.m. tonight because of inclement weather.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana counties.

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

The Pavilion at Star Lake is still calling for concert attendees to shelter in place while storms move through the area.

Anyone at the venue is encouraged to text TIMMCGRAW26 to (724) 442-5777 to receive text updates to their phones.

UPDATE 7:48 p.m.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties.

Flash Flood Warning including Weirton WV, Upper Saint Clair PA and Steubenville OH until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/OTQrNMsu4I — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 18, 2026

UPDATE 7:33 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Butler, Clarion, Mercer and Venango counties.

UPDATE 7:28 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Jefferson, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Tim McGraw fans have been asked to seek shelter at the concert happening at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

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