NWS says 2 tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania on Saturday

The National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

One of those tornadoes was reported near Summerville in Jefferson County. The other tornado touched down just northeast of Latrobe along Stewarts Road in Westmoreland County.

Both tornadoes appeared to be brief. The NWS came to this conclusion based on video evidence.

NWS crews will assess Clarion and Jefferson counties on Sunday.

They expect to head to Westmoreland County on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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