‘Mayor of Kingstown’ series looking for paid extras in Pittsburgh-area

PITTSBURGH — Have you always dreamed of seeing yourself on television? A series shooting in Pittsburgh next year may be your ticket to fame.

Thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown” is shooting its third season in the Pittsburgh area and is looking for extras.

The show, starring Jeremy Renner, is looking for paid extras to play town locals, prisoners, diner patrons, nightclub goers and more. They’re also looking for people to be stand-ins and photo doubles.

No experience is necessary.

Filming runs from January to May 2024.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com/ or follow Movie Casting PGH on Facebook.

