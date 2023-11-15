Body pulled from Allegheny River identified as missing Springdale man

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A body pulled from the Allegheny River on Tuesday has been identified as a missing Springdale man.

Sean Dugan, 58, was reported missing in late October.

>>> Body found in Allegheny River near Penn Hills

His body was found in the Allegheny River near Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body as Dugan.

We’re working to learn where this investigation stands. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group