BIG WINNER: $2.26M jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at local grocery store

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Someone hit big on a Match 6 lottery ticket sold in Washington County.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers -- 3-11-26-29-30-38 -- in Monday’s drawing to win the $2.26 million jackpot.

The Shop ‘n Save on West Pike Street in Canonsburg earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 56,400 other Match 6 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

