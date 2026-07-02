Mechanic killed when bus he was working on ran over him at Westmoreland County garage

PITTSBURGH — A mechanic was killed while he was working on a bus at a garage in Westmoreland County.
The call for the incident at Lodestar Bus Lines Inc. in New Florence came into 911 around 9:39 a.m.
State police confirmed to Channel 11 that the mechanic was working on the bus when it rolled on top of him, killing him.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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