Meet Hadari, Pittsburgh Zoo’s new pygmy hippopotamus

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed its newest animal -- a pygmy hippopotamus!

Hadari, a one-year-old male, arrived at the zoo on May 23 from Alabama’s Montgomery Zoo.

He has been getting to learn his new home in the Jungle Odyssey area.

The zoo said Hadari loves interacting with keepers and visitors alike, and his favorite foods include green beans, cooked carrots, and oranges.

He is in the process of growing his tusks, so visitors will be able to watch the progress of their development.

It’s been a big year of new additions at the zoo, including two Western lowland gorillas and two Amur leopards.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Zoo about Hadari and pygmy hippopotamuses.

