Meeting scheduled to discuss plans for closed Stanton Heights nursing home

PITTSBURGH — A zoning meeting is being held this week to discuss plans for a closed nursing home in Stanton Heights.

The current plan is to turn the building into transitional housing for homeless people and many residents are concerned.

The Vincentian De Marillac closed last spring and has been empty ever since.

The property owners partnered with community human services, Allegheny County’s Department of Human Services, City of Pittsburgh officials and others to turn the former nursing home into bridge housing.

CHS says the program is for people and families who are in a homeless shelter and are ready to move into more stabilized temporary housing so they can transition to affordable housing in the future.

A neighbor told Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann that she has safety concerns.

“It’s a safety issue for a lot of people who live down on that end of the street with children, they ride their bikes down there,” Nettie Henning explained.

Henning is the former president of the Stanton Heights Neighborhood Association. She said she also worries this will bring down property values.

“Anytime you disrupt the status quo with something like this, that’s a concern for the homeowners,” Henning said.

A letter was sent out to residents last month notifying them of this new plan and inviting them to a community meeting that was held last week. CHS will be operating the program while the county funds it.

CHS says its goal is to help and prepare people for employment connect them with community resources and identify long-term housing solutions.

The city is holding a public zoning review meeting over Zoom on Thursday for those who have questions or concerns. It will also stream live on channel the city’s YouTube channel.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group