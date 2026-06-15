Meteorologists survey damage caused by severe storms in Beaver County as residents clean up

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The National Weather Service spent time Monday afternoon surveying damage left behind in White Township, Beaver County. It’s less than 10 miles from a confirmed tornado on Cannelton Road in Darlington.

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“We saw the skies get dark very quickly. It wasn’t even raining and the wind was whipping around. You kind of knew something was going to happen,” said Maura Watterson, who lives nearby in Patterson Township.

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The tornado on Cannelton Road was the second tornado from a storm that also produced a tornado in Salem, Ohio.

Alicia Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said the path of that storm continued toward White Township. Right now, they’re trying to figure out if it also caused a tornado there.

“The one thing that we’re looking for is structural damage,” Miller said. “Also, whether there’s been damage to trees, power lines, and then what’s the significance of that damage? That helps us determine what the speed rating is, and also kind of gives us an idea of whether it was tornadic or not.”

Channel 11 saw a garage smashed by a tree.

Beaver County left damaged by severe weather (WPXI/WPXI)

Another home has siding ripped off, shingles missing, and a downed wire in the yard.

Beaver County left damaged by severe weather (WPXI/WPXI)

“It happened so fast that we didn’t even have time to do anything,” said one homeowner on Clayton Road.

The homeowner didn’t want to be on camera.

“Everything from the porch was blown into the yard,” she said. “We’re waiting for someone to come out and give us an estimate.”

There’s a lot to clean up, and neighbors are helping out as best they can.

“It’s definitely good to see everybody helping, but it’s always sad when things happen to people’s homes and stuff,” Watterson said.

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