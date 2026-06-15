NWS confirms tornado crossed into Beaver County on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — For the second weekend in a row, strong storms spawned a tornado in Western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that storms on Sunday evening led to a tornado in Beaver County. It crossed into the state from Ohio by State Line Road and Cannelton Road.

No EF rating was immediately available.

On June 6, a storm produced six tornadoes across the region.

Tonight on Channel 11, our team surveys the damage this latest round of storms left in Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group