Mike Tomlin admits George Pickens’ attitude ‘is a problem’

George Pickens is in a slump. That much is very apparent. Pittsburgh’s leading receiver has not had a touchdown reception since the team’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 29th. He has not eclipsed 100 yards since the team went to Los Angeles and beat the Rams out of the bye week.

The frustrations have mounted, with Pickens being irate on the sidelines multiple times over the season. Pickens is frustrated. Again. But this time, it’s hard to blame him. The Steelers put together a putrid game plan to get Pickens involved, and over the last six games, he has averaged just five targets per game. For someone who looked like an actual top receiver and, more than that, the best weapon in the passing offense, Pickens has just five receptions for 19 yards. Most of the ways to get him involved were stop routes or screens. But that’s not how you get a guy like Pickens going.

However, Pickens consistently expressing those frustrations on the sideline is not the way to go about things. Even if he deserves more targets, it shares to create more outside noise and infest the locker room. Doing so causes problems and does not fix the actual problem, which is getting Pickens more targets. Mike Tomlin said as much during his weekly press conference.

