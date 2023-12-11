Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car along busy Moon Township road, police say

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Moon Township early Monday morning.

Police confirmed to Channel 11 that a pedestrian was hit by a car near University Boulevard at Patton Drive, which is close to Moon Area High School and Robert Morris Unviersity.

Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Sewickley.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw a shoe in the road and a backpack on the curb.

The crash remains under investigation.

