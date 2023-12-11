Local

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car along busy Moon Township road, police say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Moon pedestrian accident University Blvd First responders blocking traffic while responding to a pedestrian accident on University Boulevard in Moon Township.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Moon Township early Monday morning.

Police confirmed to Channel 11 that a pedestrian was hit by a car near University Boulevard at Patton Drive, which is close to Moon Area High School and Robert Morris Unviersity.

Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Sewickley.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw a shoe in the road and a backpack on the curb.

The crash remains under investigation.

    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

