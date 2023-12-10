Police looking for 2 teens who escaped from juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for two teens they say escaped from a juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Anthony Cogdell, 14, and Braedon Matthew Dickinson, 16, took off from the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center on foot at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The detention center is at 2771 South Grande Boulevard in Hempfield Township.

Cogdell is a black male who is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dickinson is also a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Both teens are from Connellsville.

State police say the two may be heading to Jeannette, Monessen or Uniontown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

