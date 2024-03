Beaver Grade Road between Ewing Road and McCormick Road in Moon Township is closed due to a gas line that was struck by workers.

Gas crews are on scene and hope to reopen the road later today, according to the Moon Township Police Department.

The detour is McCormick Road, Hookstown Grade Road and Ewing Road.

