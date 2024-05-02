Local

Public invited to name Punxsutawney Phil’s babies

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Phil Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to name a groundhog or two? The Groundhog Club in Punxsutawney is giving you the chance.

The public is invited to submit name suggestions for the two babies born on March 23 to Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil and his wife, Phyllis.

Name suggestion boxes will be stationed around the town of Punxsutawney until May 9.

The winning names will be announced on Mother’s Day, May 12.

