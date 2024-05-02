Public invited to name Punxsutawney Phil’s babies

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Have you ever wanted to name a groundhog or two? The Groundhog Club in Punxsutawney is giving you the chance.

The public is invited to submit name suggestions for the two babies born on March 23 to Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil and his wife, Phyllis.

Name suggestion boxes will be stationed around the town of Punxsutawney until May 9.

The winning names will be announced on Mother’s Day, May 12.

