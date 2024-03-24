Local

Divers recover man’s body from Allegheny River in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

Police and river rescue searching the Allegheny River near the 9th Street Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A man’s body was recovered from the Allegheny River on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of the Rachel Carson Bridge at around 2:20 p.m.

Police say they received reports of a man in the water on the Downtown side of the river.

Two River Rescue boats responded to the scene. A team of three divers found the man on their fourth attempt.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of the man’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 9-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating
  • Several $100K, $50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania
  • State police urge caution about computer pop-ups after New Castle man loses nearly $19,000 in scam
  • VIDEO: Duquesne University students celebrate NCAA Tournament run, despite loss to Illinois
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read