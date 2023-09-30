Morning fog will burn off into beautiful, sunny weekend

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of fog this morning, especially north and southwest of the city.

Visibility will improve everywhere by 9-10 a.m., with lots of sunshine ahead today and the entire weekend. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 70s, and tonight will be comfortable again.

A ridge of high pressure will take control of the northeast next week, allowing for plentiful sunshine and summer-like afternoons. Several 80-degree days are expected beginning Monday, although little to no humidity means overnight lows should still drop into the 50s. For all you fall lovers, you’ll have to wait until Friday for the next cool-down.

