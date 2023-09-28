I-79 closed in both directions after fiery truck crash

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Allegheny County are closed between the Mount Nebo Road and Emsworth/Sewickley exits after a fiery crash involving a truck. Channel 11 has learned the Medical Examiner is on the scene.

Video from a Channel 11 News photographer shows the smoldering remains of a burned-out truck on its roof in the northbound lanes of I-79. The crash happened in a construction zone around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking story that will impact a lot of drivers this morning. Watch Channel 11 Morning News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for live Team 11 Coverage from the scene and from Channel 11 Traffic Expert Trisha Pittman.

Channel 11 has not yet confirmed how many people may be hurt. PennDOT has also not yet announced a posted detour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group