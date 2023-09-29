Local Rite Aid is 1 of 500 locations nationwide slated to close

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — The William Penn Highway Ride Aid in Murrysville is one of up to 500 stores nationwide that is slated to close its doors.

“It said moving, but I had read articles that they were closing and a lot of shelves were pretty bare and empty,” said Sam Hamilton.

Rite Aid is the third-largest drug store chain in the U.S. and has 2100 locations. The Wall Street Journal reports Rite Aid was negotiating a plan with creditors to have the company file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and close a quarter of its locations.

Luke Weir lives in Export and frequents Rite Aid. He had no idea the store was closing until he saw all of the empty shelves and asked employees about it.

“I always stop by here whenever I need something. It’s a quick easy place, usually, it’s pretty packed so I’d say it’s surprising to me,” said Weir.

The Journal also said that Rite Aid, which is headquartered in Philadelphia, currently faces more than $3.3 billion in debt and over 1,000 federal lawsuits alleging the retailer oversupplied opioids.

Rite Aid has not officially released which of its 500 stores are closing, and some customers say that isn’t fair.

“Release which ones are closing, most time they do. Bed Bath and Beyond, all of those stores did. What does it mean … yeah what are you trying to hide?” said Kelly Hamilton.

In a statement to NBC, Rite Aid said that it is “continuing to work collaboratively and constructively with our financial stakeholders to identify the best path forward to reduce our debt and position the business for continued success.”

WPXI did reach out to Rite Aid for a list of stores in the Pittsburgh area that are closing but did not hear back from the company.

The Murrysville Rite Aid will close for good on Oct. 8.

