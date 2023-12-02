Neighbors say alleged theft from family-owned West Elizabeth laundromat puts ‘stain’ on community

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. — Saturday was another day of laundry at Streams of Water laundromat in West Elizabeth, despite a recent alleged theft from the business.

By now, many customers have seen surveillance video of a man accused of breaking into machines and stealing money.

“This is a family-owned and operated business and it’s in a family community,” said Laundromat owner and West Elizabeth Mayor Cathy Welty.

“Which is a little bit ridiculous because this is such a small town because we all get along. But we get people that come here and are destructive” said Laura Kipe.

Kipe lives across the street from Streams of Water Laundromat

Neighbors say this theft puts a stain on the community. Police say the man took money from the machines, then gave it to some boys inside the facility.

“The boys said they do not know him but they got a good education that day because he taught them how to do it,” Welty said.

Welty wiped out the lint and removed coins the day before the alleged theft. Otherwise, the suspect could have cleaned out a lot more.

Welty installed cameras when something similar happened a few months ago.

“He was a customer using the washers but didn’t realize that when he vandalized the dryers they won’t work,” Welty said.

Kipe said she hopes the man is caught and prosecuted.

